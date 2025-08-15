Left Menu

Tragedy in the Himalayas: Flash Floods and Mudslides Devastate Pilgrimage

Sudden floods and mudslides caused by heavy rains have resulted in at least 60 deaths and left 200 people missing in Indian Kashmir. The disaster hit the village of Chasoti, affecting pilgrims en route to the Machail Yatra. Such events are increasingly linked to climate change impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue operations are underway in Indian Kashmir after sudden floods and mudslides, triggered by heavy rains, claimed at least 60 lives and left about 200 people missing. The natural disaster struck the village of Chasoti on Thursday, impacting pilgrims gathered for the Machail Yatra.

The aftermath of the floods left personal belongings scattered and caked in mud while rescue workers employed shovels, ropes, and makeshift bridges to search for survivors. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the casualties and the ongoing rescue efforts.

The region's vulnerability to floods and landslides is compounded by climate change, as scientists warn of increasing frequency and intensity of such events. Meanwhile, neighboring Nepal and Pakistan grapple with similar climate catastrophe impacts, reporting numerous casualties and ongoing evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

