Tragedy in Kishtwar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Urgent Visit

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, is set to visit the disaster-stricken Chositi village in Kishtwar district this Saturday. His visit aims to assess the extensive damage caused by a devastating cloudburst.

The catastrophic event unleashed flash floods upon the remote mountain village on Thursday, claiming the lives of at least 60 individuals, including two CISF personnel, with many others trapped. Amidst the calamity, rescue teams managed to save 167 individuals from beneath the rubble, though officials report that 38 remain in serious condition.

Abdullah announced on X that he will depart for Kishtwar to witness the aftermath firsthand. He intends to review the ongoing rescue operations and evaluate additional support needed to aid the affected community.

