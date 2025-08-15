Left Menu

School Van Collision Leaves 11 Children Injured in Kota

Eleven schoolchildren and a van driver were injured in a head-on crash with a car on the Sangod-Khanpur Road in Rajasthan's Kota district. The van overturned after hitting the car, but all the injured were reported to be out of danger. A case has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a distressing incident in Rajasthan's Kota district, eleven schoolchildren and the driver of a private school van sustained injuries following a head-on collision with a car on Friday. The accident took place on the Sangod-Khanpur Road, with local authorities promptly responding to the situation.

The students from a private upper primary school in Sangod were returning home after taking part in an Independence Day event. Eyewitnesses reported that the van overturned after colliding with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, resulting in injuries to the driver and children aged 7 to 15.

The injured parties were rushed to a community health center, with five children and the driver being transferred to the New Medical College Hospital in Kota. Fortunately, all the injured individuals are reported to be out of danger. Meanwhile, the passengers of the car remained uninjured, thanks to the timely deployment of airbags. Authorities have seized both vehicles as an investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

