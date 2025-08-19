'Third Mumbai' Initiative Sparks New Wave of Economic Growth in Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces 'Third Mumbai' in Raigad district to boost regional development. At a Goldman Sachs event, he highlights the state's investment-friendly environment. The new city will feature international universities, research facilities, and improved connectivity with Mumbai to enhance economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed the government's plan to establish a 'Third Mumbai' in Raigad district, aiming to spur economic growth in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This initiative was announced during the inauguration of Goldman Sachs' expanded office in Worli on Monday.
Fadnavis emphasized that the opening of Goldman Sachs' facility showcases Maharashtra's skilled workforce and investment-friendly atmosphere. He reaffirmed the state's leadership in the financial sector and its commitment to fostering development through public-private partnerships.
The proposed 'Third Mumbai' will prioritize seamless connectivity with Mumbai via infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road and Atal Setu. Promising fast-track clearances for investors, Fadnavis encouraged private sector participation, highlighting features like international universities, research hubs, and innovation centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
