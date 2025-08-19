Flood Fury in Nanded: Rescues and Challenges Amid Torrential Rains

In Maharashtra's Nanded district, a severe flood has swept away seven individuals from an autorickshaw and a car on a flooded road early Tuesday morning. Local rescue teams managed to save three men while continuing the search for a missing man and three women, authorities reported.

The downpour, which significantly impacted the Mujkhed-Udgir Road, has led to the evacuation of 293 residents from several flood-stricken villages. The state disaster response force persevered in its mission for the third consecutive day, evacuating people from four severely affected villages.

Rainfall statistics revealed that Barhali and Mukramabad experienced 354.8 mm and 206.8 mm of precipitation, raising the Lendi River's levels. Around 225 were evacuated from Ravangaon, with further relocations from neighboring villages. An Indian Army medical camp has been established, and water discharge from Marathwada dams has commenced.

