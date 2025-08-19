Flood Fury in Nanded: Rescues and Challenges Amid Torrential Rains
A devastating flood hit Maharashtra's Nanded district, sweeping away seven people. Local rescue operations saved three men; a search continues for others. Over 293 people were evacuated from affected villages. Heavy rains elevated Lendi River levels, prompting a yellow alert. Water discharge in Marathwada's dams reached critical levels.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra's Nanded district, a severe flood has swept away seven individuals from an autorickshaw and a car on a flooded road early Tuesday morning. Local rescue teams managed to save three men while continuing the search for a missing man and three women, authorities reported.
The downpour, which significantly impacted the Mujkhed-Udgir Road, has led to the evacuation of 293 residents from several flood-stricken villages. The state disaster response force persevered in its mission for the third consecutive day, evacuating people from four severely affected villages.
Rainfall statistics revealed that Barhali and Mukramabad experienced 354.8 mm and 206.8 mm of precipitation, raising the Lendi River's levels. Around 225 were evacuated from Ravangaon, with further relocations from neighboring villages. An Indian Army medical camp has been established, and water discharge from Marathwada dams has commenced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- flood
- Nanded
- Maharashtra
- rescue
- disaster
- evacuation
- heavy rainfall
- Lendi River
- Indian Army
- Marathwada
ALSO READ
Beijing on High Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall Threat
Uttarakhand's Swift Rescue Amid Monsoon Havoc: A Glimpse into Disaster Management
Swift Response Prevents Disaster on Thane's Ghodbunder Road
The Science Behind Shrinking Fabrics: How to Prevent Laundry Disasters
U.S. Reverses Course on Israeli Boycott Requirement for Disaster Funds