Arkade Developers Acquires Naming Rights to Bangur Nagar Metro Station
Arkade Developers has secured naming rights for Bangur Nagar Metro Station, now called Arkade Bangur Nagar Metro Station. This aligns with Arkade's commitment to Mumbai's urban development. The station serves as a critical part of the Goregaon-Malad corridor, a rapidly growing hub.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move reflecting its dedication to Mumbai's urban progress, Arkade Developers has secured the naming and branding rights for Bangur Nagar Metro Station, which will now be known as Arkade Bangur Nagar Metro Station.
The announcement was made during a special event with key figures from Arkade Developers and Signpost India Limited in attendance. The ceremony also included a ribbon-cutting and the release of Arkade's annual report.
Strategically situated on Metro Line 2A, the station is pivotal to Goregaon West's emerging residential and commercial neighborhoods.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DLF & GIC JV: A Booming Empire in Commercial Real Estate
Real Estate Agent Arrested with Firearm Near Mumbai Forensic Lab
Supply Dynamics in India's Real Estate Boom
DLF's Ambitious Investment to Transform Real Estate Landscape
DRA Group and Balajadia Family Collaborate on $100 Million Real Estate Venture