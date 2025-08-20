Left Menu

Arkade Developers Acquires Naming Rights to Bangur Nagar Metro Station

Arkade Developers has secured naming rights for Bangur Nagar Metro Station, now called Arkade Bangur Nagar Metro Station. This aligns with Arkade's commitment to Mumbai's urban development. The station serves as a critical part of the Goregaon-Malad corridor, a rapidly growing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:11 IST
In a landmark move reflecting its dedication to Mumbai's urban progress, Arkade Developers has secured the naming and branding rights for Bangur Nagar Metro Station, which will now be known as Arkade Bangur Nagar Metro Station.

The announcement was made during a special event with key figures from Arkade Developers and Signpost India Limited in attendance. The ceremony also included a ribbon-cutting and the release of Arkade's annual report.

Strategically situated on Metro Line 2A, the station is pivotal to Goregaon West's emerging residential and commercial neighborhoods.

