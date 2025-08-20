Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Thane: Lives Lost, Villages Isolated
Severe rains in Thane district led to loss of life, landslides, and village isolation. One casualty was reported due to quarry flooding. Hundreds of homes were inundated, prompting evacuations. The NDRF rescued those trapped by floods, while landslides disrupted roads, highlighting the chaos caused by the relentless downpour.
The incessant downpour on Wednesday in Thane district severely disrupted normal life, isolating villages and submerging houses, local officials reported. A tragedy unfolded as a man succumbed to a quarry accident amid the relentless rainfall that also led to the closure of the Kalyan bridge.
Nearby Palghar district faced a similar fate with intense overnight rainfall, flooding low-lying regions. Communities were cut off as the rising Bhatsa river submerged a crucial bridge. The NDRF teams heroically rescued 42 workers marooned on a highway near Raite village using an excavator.
In Murbad's Devgaon, drones were deployed to supply food to two stranded temple visitors due to rising waters, later rescued with ropes. Landslides in Shahapur taluka and fallen boulders near Vihigaon also highlighted the precarious conditions. Efforts continue as affected residents are being relocated to safety.
