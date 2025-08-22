Left Menu

Netanyahu's Call for Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel's intent to restart negotiations for the release of hostages in Gaza amid a proposed temporary ceasefire. This development comes as protests and military tensions continue to rise in Gaza, complicating the discussions for a long-term peace solution.

Netanyahu's Call for Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Talks
hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that Israel is prepared to restart negotiations for the release of hostages held in Gaza, emphasizing that the terms must be acceptable to Israel. This statement followed a tentative ceasefire proposal by Egypt and Qatar, which Hamas accepted earlier in the week.

Netanyahu addressed soldiers near the Gaza border, reaffirming Israel's commitment to defeating Hamas and capturing Gaza City. Despite international pressure to consider an alternative approach, the Israeli security cabinet had approved the plan to seize the city.

The proposal includes a 60-day ceasefire and release of hostages if Israel frees long-serving Palestinian prisoners. Meanwhile, protests escalate in Gaza, with residents demanding an end to the conflict that continues to take a toll on civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

