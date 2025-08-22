Left Menu

Heartbreak and Havoc: The Devastating Floods of Buner

Noor Muhammad's upcoming wedding turned tragic as flash floods in Pakistan claimed the lives of 24 family members, including his mother. The village of Qadir Nagar in Buner district was severely affected, with catastrophic floods caused by climate-induced weather patterns. Authorities warn of more extreme weather, further endangering communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 17:04 IST
Heartbreak and Havoc: The Devastating Floods of Buner
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Noor Muhammad's joy was shattered just days before his wedding when deadly flash floods swept through the village of Qadir Nagar in Buner district, Pakistan. The floods claimed the lives of 24 family members, including his mother, who had been eagerly anticipating the wedding.

The catastrophic floods, which struck Buner and other regions, resulted from an unprecedented monsoon combined with rare cloudbursts. Authorities have attributed the extreme weather patterns to climate change, warning of increasingly intense storms in future monsoon seasons.

Efforts are underway to rescue and provide relief to those affected, yet many remain missing. The destruction illustrates the need for urgent climate action and disaster preparedness as communities continue to face the impacts of a changing environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025