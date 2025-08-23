Left Menu

India's Quest for Deep Space: Modi's Vision for the Stars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged space scientists to embark on deep space exploration missions. During a National Space Day address, he outlined India's plans to enhance space technology, including setting up a pool of astronauts for future missions and engaging the private sector in ambitious space initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon India's space scientists to gear up for a mission into the vastness of deep space, aiming to uncover secrets that could illuminate humanity's future. The announcement was made during the National Space Day, where Modi revealed plans to create a pool of astronauts for upcoming missions, and encouraged the youth to join this pioneering group.

Modi emphasized the country's advancements beyond the moon and Mars, and the potential that lies in exploring deep space. Addressing a congregation of space scientists, students, and policymakers from across the nation, he highlighted the never-ending horizons of the universe and stressed that, in terms of space policy, there should be no definitive boundaries.

He acknowledged India's progress in breakthrough technologies like electric propulsion and semi-cryogenic engines. As he discussed future projects like the launch of the Gaganyaan mission and the development of India's own space station, Modi extended a challenge to private sector players. He questioned whether five startups could become unicorns within five years and urged for increased ambition, potentially achieving 50 rocket launches annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

