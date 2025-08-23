Arunachal Pradesh CM Celebrates India's Stellar Space Achievements

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu enthusiastically joined the nation in celebrating National Space Day, highlighting India's remarkable achievements in the realm of space exploration.

Praising India's rich track record, including the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) programme, and landmark missions to the Moon and Mars, Khandu emphasized the nation's position as a global leader in space technology. He remarked that the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, India's first human spaceflight programme, will open exciting new chapters in space exploration.

Khandu noted that India's accomplishments not only demonstrate technological prowess but also inspire the younger generation to pursue careers in science and innovation, paying tribute to the scientists and visionaries driving the country's success in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)