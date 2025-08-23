India's Ambitious Leap Towards the Stars: Modi's Vision for Space Exploration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a visionary plan for India's space exploration, emphasizing deep space missions and astronaut training. He encouraged youth participation and private sector involvement, aiming for technological advancements and practical applications to enhance governance and ease of living, while eyeing future milestones like Gaganyaan and a space station.
In a rousing address on National Space Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India's space scientists to prepare for ambitious deep space missions aimed at unearthing secrets that could brighten humanity's future.
During his video address, Modi underscored the government's plans to cultivate a pool of astronauts, calling on the nation's youth to take part in this celestial mission.
Striving for groundbreaking advancements in space technology, Modi highlighted initiatives such as electric propulsion and semi-cryogenic engines, while inviting private companies to launch rockets and foster innovation.
