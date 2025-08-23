Left Menu

India's Ambitious Leap Towards the Stars: Modi's Vision for Space Exploration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a visionary plan for India's space exploration, emphasizing deep space missions and astronaut training. He encouraged youth participation and private sector involvement, aiming for technological advancements and practical applications to enhance governance and ease of living, while eyeing future milestones like Gaganyaan and a space station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:41 IST
India's Ambitious Leap Towards the Stars: Modi's Vision for Space Exploration
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a rousing address on National Space Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India's space scientists to prepare for ambitious deep space missions aimed at unearthing secrets that could brighten humanity's future.

During his video address, Modi underscored the government's plans to cultivate a pool of astronauts, calling on the nation's youth to take part in this celestial mission.

Striving for groundbreaking advancements in space technology, Modi highlighted initiatives such as electric propulsion and semi-cryogenic engines, while inviting private companies to launch rockets and foster innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025