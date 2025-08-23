Devastating Rains Cause Chaos in Jharkhand: Lives Lost and Homes Destroyed

In a tragic turn of events, relentless rains in Jharkhand have claimed the lives of at least five individuals, with a vast number of others injured in various incidents. The state's districts have been issued a red alert by the India Meteorological Department, indicating the potential for extremely heavy rainfall.

Among the victims were a mother and her seven-year-old son from Seraikela-Kharsawan district, whose house collapsed during the deluge. Another disaster occurred in Rajnagar, leading to injuries for eight others. Further incidents saw casualties and injuries as infrastructure crumbled under the stress of continuous rain.

The torrential downpour has left widespread devastation, from inundated roadways in Ranchi to rising rivers threatening more areas. As officials continue recovery efforts, rainfall is predicted to persist until late August, with communities bracing for potentially more damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)