Left Menu

Devastating Rains Cause Chaos in Jharkhand: Lives Lost and Homes Destroyed

Severe rainfall in Jharkhand resulted in five deaths, several injuries, and extensive property damage. The IMD issued alerts for multiple districts with heavy rain leading to house collapses and river overflows. Infrastructure damage and inundations were common, and the affected areas continue to monitor rising water levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:37 IST
Devastating Rains Cause Chaos in Jharkhand: Lives Lost and Homes Destroyed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, relentless rains in Jharkhand have claimed the lives of at least five individuals, with a vast number of others injured in various incidents. The state's districts have been issued a red alert by the India Meteorological Department, indicating the potential for extremely heavy rainfall.

Among the victims were a mother and her seven-year-old son from Seraikela-Kharsawan district, whose house collapsed during the deluge. Another disaster occurred in Rajnagar, leading to injuries for eight others. Further incidents saw casualties and injuries as infrastructure crumbled under the stress of continuous rain.

The torrential downpour has left widespread devastation, from inundated roadways in Ranchi to rising rivers threatening more areas. As officials continue recovery efforts, rainfall is predicted to persist until late August, with communities bracing for potentially more damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025