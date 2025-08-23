India's Stellar Ambitions: The Space Roadmap to 2040

India is planning to launch over 100 satellites in the next 15 years, as announced by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. This ambitious program will blend governmental technology missions with private sector-led initiatives, marking a new era in the country's space exploration efforts.

Speaking during the National Space Day celebrations, Singh revealed a roadmap for India's space trajectory, set to guide the nation to 2040. This plan aims to harness space technology to bolster food and water security, disaster resistance, environmental sustainability, and inclusive growth, pushing India's space achievements beyond symbolic milestones.

The roadmap highlights the transformative phase of India's space program, particularly the involvement of private players catalyzing innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector. Future commitments include launching the Gaganyaan mission by the year-end and using space technology for practical projects like disaster management and smart-city planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)