India's Stellar Ambitions: The Space Roadmap to 2040

India is set to launch over 100 satellites in 15 years, blending government and private sector initiatives. The roadmap unveiled by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh during National Space Day outlines ambitions for a sustainable and technologically advanced future, including innovative private sector participation and notable space missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is planning to launch over 100 satellites in the next 15 years, as announced by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. This ambitious program will blend governmental technology missions with private sector-led initiatives, marking a new era in the country's space exploration efforts.

Speaking during the National Space Day celebrations, Singh revealed a roadmap for India's space trajectory, set to guide the nation to 2040. This plan aims to harness space technology to bolster food and water security, disaster resistance, environmental sustainability, and inclusive growth, pushing India's space achievements beyond symbolic milestones.

The roadmap highlights the transformative phase of India's space program, particularly the involvement of private players catalyzing innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector. Future commitments include launching the Gaganyaan mission by the year-end and using space technology for practical projects like disaster management and smart-city planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

