Pakistan on High Alert: Monsoon Rains Threaten Devastation

A red alert has been issued by Pakistan's NDMA due to anticipated heavy monsoon rains and landslides up to August 29. Previous monsoon spells have already claimed numerous lives. Authorities are urged to prepare for potential flooding, with several regions at high risk of flash floods and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:40 IST
  • Pakistan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan has issued a red alert warning as heavy monsoon rains and landslides are expected across various regions until August 29.

As the nation continues to recover from previous monsoon episodes that resulted in over 788 fatalities, concerns grow over the incoming spell predicted to hit from August 23 to 29.

Authorities are urged to prepare for possible flooding, with large areas in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at severe risk of flash floods, while landslides could occur in several northern regions.

