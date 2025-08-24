Left Menu

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal has joined the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), an India-led initiative to protect big cats globally. This coalition includes over 90 countries interested in conserving species like tigers, lions, and leopards. Nepal’s participation aims to boost collaborative conservation efforts, following its success in tripling its tiger population since 2009.

Kathmandu | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:28 IST
Nepal has taken a major step toward wildlife conservation by officially joining the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), a coalition spearheaded by India to protect various big cat species worldwide.

The IBCA, comprising over 90 member countries, aims to foster collaboration among nations to tackle conservation challenges concerning big cats like tigers, lions, and leopards. Nepal's inclusion is expected to enhance global efforts in this regard, especially given its recent success in significantly increasing its tiger population.

With a track record of effective conservation strategies, India launched the IBCA to modify these practices to other nations struggling with declining big cat numbers. This global effort, initiated in April 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hopes to unify countries in mobilizing resources and sharing conservation expertise.

