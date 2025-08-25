Left Menu

Massive Raid Confiscates 950 kg of Banned Plastic in Latur

The Latur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra conducted raids across 18 wards, seizing 950 kg of banned plastic and collecting fines of Rs 1.65 lakh. These actions align with their campaign to combat the sale and use of prohibited plastic, advocating for eco-friendly alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 25-08-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 09:04 IST
Massive Raid Confiscates 950 kg of Banned Plastic in Latur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against environmental pollution, the Latur Municipal Corporation has cracked down on the use of single-use plastics, officials announced. Raids across 18 wards led to the seizure of 950 kg of banned plastic materials and the collection of Rs 1.65 lakh in fines.

The operation, part of a wider campaign by the civic body's sanitation department, aimed to dismantle the sale and distribution networks of prohibited plastic items in the area. Shops and individuals storing these materials faced penalties.

Highlighting the environmental dangers posed by single-use plastics, officials urged the public to transition to eco-friendly alternatives, such as cloth bags, as part of efforts to safeguard the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

 Global
2
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

 India
3
Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

 Russia
4
India Stands Firm Against US Tariff Pressure

India Stands Firm Against US Tariff Pressure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025