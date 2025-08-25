Massive Raid Confiscates 950 kg of Banned Plastic in Latur

In a decisive move against environmental pollution, the Latur Municipal Corporation has cracked down on the use of single-use plastics, officials announced. Raids across 18 wards led to the seizure of 950 kg of banned plastic materials and the collection of Rs 1.65 lakh in fines.

The operation, part of a wider campaign by the civic body's sanitation department, aimed to dismantle the sale and distribution networks of prohibited plastic items in the area. Shops and individuals storing these materials faced penalties.

Highlighting the environmental dangers posed by single-use plastics, officials urged the public to transition to eco-friendly alternatives, such as cloth bags, as part of efforts to safeguard the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)