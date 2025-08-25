Helicopter Tragedy Over Isle of Wight

A helicopter crash investigation is underway following an incident near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary received reports shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, regarding the aircraft's crash landing.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance dispatched a critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, to the scene. Despite the quick response, it is not immediately clear how many individuals were aboard the helicopter or the extent of any injuries.

Authorities have yet to release additional details regarding the cause of the crash or potential casualties. The situation remains under close observation as emergency services continue their investigation.