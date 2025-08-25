Left Menu

Relief Operations in Uttarakhand Amid Heavy Rains

The state of Uttarakhand is grappling with heavy rains, causing landslides and floods. Relief operations are underway in Dharali, Tharali, and other affected areas. Several people are missing, and families have been evacuated to safety. The State Emergency Operations Center is coordinating the delivery of essential supplies.

Relief efforts in Uttarakhand persist as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across the region, specifically in Dharali and Tharali. With 68 individuals unaccounted for in Dharali, the urgency of rescue missions becomes clearer.

The Meteorological Department's orange alert prompted school closures across several districts, including Dehradun and Chamoli. Agencies like the NDRF, Army, and SDRF are actively engaging in rescue operations.

Infrastructural challenges persist with landslides blocking major highways such as Yamunotri and Gangotri. Efforts to reopen roads and provide essentials to affected communities are ongoing amidst adverse weather conditions.

