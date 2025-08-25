Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Milestone Mission

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extolled the historic space mission undertaken by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, a significant moment for India and an inspiration for future generations. The felicitation ceremony in Lucknow recognized Shukla's successful 18-day Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath underscored the role of space technology in disaster management and climate adaptation, stressing its impact on improving life quality. He noted how India's space advancements could mitigate disaster-related damage by enabling early warnings through advanced satellite monitoring.

Adityanath also praised Shukla's parents for their role in nurturing his ambition. Shukla's mission, encompassing over 60 experiments, marked a milestone for Indian microgravity research. The Chief Minister urged more youth involvement in STEM and highlighted plans for future missions, emphasizing Uttar Pradesh's potential for furthering space exploration.

