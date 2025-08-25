Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Milestone Mission

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's historic Axiom-4 space mission. He highlighted space technology's potential in disaster management and encouraged youth participation in STEM. Shukla’s mission, including 60 experiments, marked a breakthrough in Indian microgravity research, inspiring future space exploration initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Milestone Mission
astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extolled the historic space mission undertaken by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, a significant moment for India and an inspiration for future generations. The felicitation ceremony in Lucknow recognized Shukla's successful 18-day Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath underscored the role of space technology in disaster management and climate adaptation, stressing its impact on improving life quality. He noted how India's space advancements could mitigate disaster-related damage by enabling early warnings through advanced satellite monitoring.

Adityanath also praised Shukla's parents for their role in nurturing his ambition. Shukla's mission, encompassing over 60 experiments, marked a milestone for Indian microgravity research. The Chief Minister urged more youth involvement in STEM and highlighted plans for future missions, emphasizing Uttar Pradesh's potential for furthering space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
2
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India
3
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
4
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025