Pioneering Guidelines Launched for Animal Blood Transfusion in India

The Indian government has launched its first-ever guidelines for veterinary blood transfusion, marking a significant advancement in animal healthcare standards across the nation.

The 'Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for Blood Transfusion and Blood Banks for Animals in India' will now provide a structured framework for animal blood donation, storage, and transfusion activities. These processes previously had no national regulatory standards, according to officials.

This initiative by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying mandates prerequisites like blood typing, donor screening, and cross-matching to prevent adverse reactions, while also advocating for voluntary blood donations under a Donor Rights Charter.

Key features include the creation of state-supervised veterinary blood banks with biosafety-ready infrastructure, real-time inventory management, and a national network to streamline procedures. The guidelines were crafted with input from veterinary councils and institutions to meet international standards.

