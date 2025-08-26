Left Menu

Rivers of Conflict: Water Woes Between India and Pakistan

Pakistan is evacuating 150,000 people due to potential flooding as intense rains prompt India to release water from a dam. The release threatens Pakistan's Punjab province, a vital agricultural area. This adds tension to already strained relations following a conflict earlier this year.

26-08-2025
Rivers of Conflict: Water Woes Between India and Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fraught development between India and Pakistan, at least 150,000 people have been evacuated in Pakistan's agricultural heartland amidst warnings of potential flooding. The alert follows an unexpected announcement from India, indicating plans to release excess water from a dam, which could further inundate Pakistan's Punjab province. Recent intense rains have already saturated both nations, exacerbating an already tense geopolitical situation.

The move by India to release water from its dams is a common practice when reservoirs become too full. However, the timing is sensitive, as any subsequent flooding might worsen the strained relations between these nuclear-armed neighbors, exacerbated by a skirmish earlier this year.

The three rivers at risk, Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab, are currently experiencing medium to high flooding, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority. With glacial melting in the north and heavy rainfall, Pakistan's emergency response teams have been on high alert, attempting to minimize damage in its key agricultural zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

