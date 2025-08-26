Omar speaks to Union Home Minister; apprises him about flood situation in Jammu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team will be reaching Katra soon to help the Jammu and Kashmir administration in relief and rescue works at the landslide-hit Vaishno Devi route.

Terming the death and destruction caused on the pilgrimage route due to heavy rains as ''extremely sad'', Shah said that he had spoken to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in this regard.

''The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue work to help the injured, and an NDRF team is also reaching there,'' the home minister said in a tweet.

Earlier, Abdullah had posted on his X handle that he spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him on the serious flood situation in the Jammu region, which has seen significant damage and disruption.

''Spoke to @AmitShah ji on the phone to brief him about the situation in J&K, especially Jammu province, where heavy and continuous rains have caused a lot of damage and disruption to normal life,'' Abdullah said.

He had also briefed Shah about the ongoing disruption in connectivity, saying that efforts are underway to restore phone and data services as quickly as possible.

Abdullah expressed regret that he and his colleagues were unable to travel to Jammu due to the closure of the Jammu airport.

''I hope to be able to get there on the first flight tomorrow,'' he said, adding that he is ''closely monitoring the situation and in touch with the teams on the ground in the division''.

In a separate post, Abdullah also conveyed his condolences to the families of the people killed in a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

''Very sorry to hear about the deaths of the pilgrims on the Mata Vaishno Devi track,'' he wrote. ''I send my condolences to the families of the deceased. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.'' Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the Jammu region, causing widespread flooding and landslides that have left at least 10 people dead, including six pilgrims on a Vaishno Devi route. Many more are feared trapped.

Relentless heavy rain not only pounded Jammu, which saw flashfloods, landslides and the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine being suspended, but also Kashmir Valley.

Infrastructure was severely damaged with bridges collapsing and mobile towers and electricity poles virtually breaking like twigs.

