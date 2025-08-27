Tragedy on the Trail: Vaishno Devi Landslide Claims 32 Lives

A devastating landslide has claimed 32 lives near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Officials announced the rising death toll on Wednesday, following the disaster that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The landslide, attributed to relentless heavy rain, has also left at least 20 individuals injured. The precautionary suspension of the pilgrimage was in place by 1:30 PM as stones and boulders came tumbling down the mountainside, cutting off access mid-way through the 12-kilometer trek from Katra.

Authorities halted the yatra on the Himkoti route early, but the old route remained open until conditions worsened. Pilgrims were caught unaware as the natural disaster struck, prompting ongoing safety evaluations and closure of the area until further notice.