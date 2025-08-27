Left Menu

Tragedy on the Trail: Vaishno Devi Landslide Claims 32 Lives

A deadly landslide at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has killed 32 and injured 20. Triggered by relentless rainfall, the landslide forced authorities to suspend the pilgrimage mid-way along the 12-kilometer trek. The route remains closed as safety assessments continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:38 IST
Tragedy on the Trail: Vaishno Devi Landslide Claims 32 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide has claimed 32 lives near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Officials announced the rising death toll on Wednesday, following the disaster that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The landslide, attributed to relentless heavy rain, has also left at least 20 individuals injured. The precautionary suspension of the pilgrimage was in place by 1:30 PM as stones and boulders came tumbling down the mountainside, cutting off access mid-way through the 12-kilometer trek from Katra.

Authorities halted the yatra on the Himkoti route early, but the old route remained open until conditions worsened. Pilgrims were caught unaware as the natural disaster struck, prompting ongoing safety evaluations and closure of the area until further notice.

TRENDING

1
Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adopt, they can no longer hurt India and escape: Amit Shah.

Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adop...

 India
2
Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev transformed into confidence: Amit Shah.

Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev...

 India
3
Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

 Germany
4
U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025