Tragedy on the Trail: Vaishno Devi Landslide Claims 32 Lives
A deadly landslide at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has killed 32 and injured 20. Triggered by relentless rainfall, the landslide forced authorities to suspend the pilgrimage mid-way along the 12-kilometer trek. The route remains closed as safety assessments continue.
- Country:
- India
A devastating landslide has claimed 32 lives near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Officials announced the rising death toll on Wednesday, following the disaster that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
The landslide, attributed to relentless heavy rain, has also left at least 20 individuals injured. The precautionary suspension of the pilgrimage was in place by 1:30 PM as stones and boulders came tumbling down the mountainside, cutting off access mid-way through the 12-kilometer trek from Katra.
Authorities halted the yatra on the Himkoti route early, but the old route remained open until conditions worsened. Pilgrims were caught unaware as the natural disaster struck, prompting ongoing safety evaluations and closure of the area until further notice.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vaishno Devi
- landslide
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Reasi district
- heavy rain
- pilgrimage
- safety
- toll
- trek
- katra
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Claims Lives on Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage
Rising Waters: Indo-Pak Flood Alerts Amidst Heavy Rains
Devastating Floods and Landslides Strike Northern India Amid Heavy Rains
Janshatabdi Express Near Miss Raises Safety Concerns
Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains