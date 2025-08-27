Tragic Floods in Bastar: Families Swept Away Amid Torrential Downpour

Amid torrential rains in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, a family of four tragically lost their lives after their car was swept away by floodwaters while crossing a culvert, local officials reported.

The fatalities, including a couple and their two young daughters, highlight the severe weather's impact, which has triggered a significant response by local authorities. Additional rescue operations are ongoing for others missing due to the overwhelming floods.

With over 100 villages isolated and critical infrastructure impacted, the Chief Minister has emphasized public safety as a priority, instructing the State Disaster Response Force and other personnel to maintain heightened vigilance and support affected communities effectively.