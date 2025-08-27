Pakistan Flood Crisis: Army Deployed Amid Unprecedented Rains

In a bid to combat the devastating floods in Punjab, the Pakistan government officially called in the army for support following relentless monsoon rains and water release from Indian dams.

With over 800 deaths reported this year, the government authorized military deployment across several districts, including Hafizabad, Sargodha, and Lahore, to facilitate rescue efforts.

Beyond Punjab, army personnel are assisting in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as more rain is forecasted for the weekend by the National Emergency Operation Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)