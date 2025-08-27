Left Menu

Pakistan Flood Crisis: Army Deployed Amid Unprecedented Rains

Amid devastating floods in Punjab, Pakistan has called in the army for rescue operations. The floods, caused by heavy rains and water from India, have resulted in over 800 deaths. The army is actively engaged in relief efforts across multiple provinces, with more rain anticipated in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to combat the devastating floods in Punjab, the Pakistan government officially called in the army for support following relentless monsoon rains and water release from Indian dams.

With over 800 deaths reported this year, the government authorized military deployment across several districts, including Hafizabad, Sargodha, and Lahore, to facilitate rescue efforts.

Beyond Punjab, army personnel are assisting in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as more rain is forecasted for the weekend by the National Emergency Operation Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

