Pakistan Flood Crisis: Army Deployed Amid Unprecedented Rains
Amid devastating floods in Punjab, Pakistan has called in the army for rescue operations. The floods, caused by heavy rains and water from India, have resulted in over 800 deaths. The army is actively engaged in relief efforts across multiple provinces, with more rain anticipated in the coming days.
In a bid to combat the devastating floods in Punjab, the Pakistan government officially called in the army for support following relentless monsoon rains and water release from Indian dams.
With over 800 deaths reported this year, the government authorized military deployment across several districts, including Hafizabad, Sargodha, and Lahore, to facilitate rescue efforts.
Beyond Punjab, army personnel are assisting in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as more rain is forecasted for the weekend by the National Emergency Operation Centre.
