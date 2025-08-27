Tragedy Strikes Virar: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims Six Lives

A catastrophic incident occurred in Virar, Maharashtra's Palghar district, where a portion of an unauthorised four-story building collapsed onto an adjacent vacant building, resulting in six fatalities and injuries to eight individuals, officials reported.

After extensive efforts, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team recovered three additional bodies from the rubble on Wednesday evening, 18 hours post-collapse at Ramabai Apartment, which occurred at 12:05 am.

The building's builder was apprehended following a complaint by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation. Some victims were identified, and ongoing rescue operations continue amid concerns of more individuals still trapped. The collapse rendered numerous families homeless, now temporarily sheltered with essential services provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)