Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Route as Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir

Severe rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in a significant death toll, escalating the situation from precarious to critical. Primarily, casualties occurred due to a landslide on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route, which resulted in the loss of 41 lives.

Floodwaters inundated residential and commercial districts as the Jhelum River breached its banks in Anantnag and Srinagar. Amid this havoc, infrastructure, including bridges and homes, suffered extensive damage, and the evacuation of over 10,000 individuals from flooded areas was implemented.

As the relentless rain paused its onslaught, governmental relief efforts gained momentum. However, transportation, including numerous train services, faced disruption due to flood damage. Despite the challenges, local authorities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured continued support to affected regions.

