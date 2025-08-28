Left Menu

Devastation in Kyiv: Russia's Nighttime Assault Underscores Tensions

In a large-scale drone and missile attack on Kyiv, Russian forces killed 10 people and injured 38, damaging numerous buildings. President Zelenskiy condemned Russia for choosing aggression over diplomacy. Ukrainian forces responded with counterattacks, emphasizing continued tensions amid international diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:20 IST
Devastation in Kyiv: Russia's Nighttime Assault Underscores Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating overnight assault, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Kyiv, leaving ten people dead, including a child, and injuring 38 others, according to Ukrainian officials on Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, stating it highlights Russia's preference for violence over diplomacy, amid international efforts led by the U.S. to end the ongoing conflict. He called for increased sanctions against Russia for the strike, which extensively damaged residential buildings across seven districts.

Ukraine's air force reported intercepting a significant number of the attacking drones and missiles, yet debris fell in numerous locations across Kyiv, prompting ongoing search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, Russian claims of intercepting Ukrainian drones targeting their regions add a complex layer to the escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

 India
2
Adani Group's Record-Breaking EBITDA Surge Signals Strong Infrastructure Growth

Adani Group's Record-Breaking EBITDA Surge Signals Strong Infrastructure Gro...

 India
3
Swiss-Ukrainian Talks: A Step Forward in Reconstruction

Swiss-Ukrainian Talks: A Step Forward in Reconstruction

 Germany
4
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Indian Farmers

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Indian Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025