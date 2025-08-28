Devastation in Kyiv: Russia's Nighttime Assault Underscores Tensions

In a devastating overnight assault, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Kyiv, leaving ten people dead, including a child, and injuring 38 others, according to Ukrainian officials on Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, stating it highlights Russia's preference for violence over diplomacy, amid international efforts led by the U.S. to end the ongoing conflict. He called for increased sanctions against Russia for the strike, which extensively damaged residential buildings across seven districts.

Ukraine's air force reported intercepting a significant number of the attacking drones and missiles, yet debris fell in numerous locations across Kyiv, prompting ongoing search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, Russian claims of intercepting Ukrainian drones targeting their regions add a complex layer to the escalating tensions.

