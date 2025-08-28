Swift Rescue Operations Mobilized in Flood-Ravaged Punjab Villages

Rescue and relief efforts are intensifying in Punjab as floodwaters continue to wreak havoc across several districts, leaving numerous villages underwater.

Both local and national agencies, including the Army and National Disaster Relief Force, are on the ground providing support to affected regions. Their operations include evacuating stranded individuals and offering them necessary aid.

In Amritsar, key officials are overseeing the evacuation process as amphibious vehicles and boats work tirelessly to transport villagers to safety. The coordinated response aims to mitigate the flood's impact, which has already engulfed considerable farmlands and villages along the Ravi River.