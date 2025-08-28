Left Menu

Swift Rescue Operations Mobilized in Flood-Ravaged Punjab Villages

In Punjab, India, coordinated rescue operations are underway to aid flood-stricken villages as rising waters from the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers submerge various districts. With assistance from the Army and relief agencies, officials are focused on evacuation efforts, supplying essentials, and ensuring the safety of displaced residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:29 IST
Swift Rescue Operations Mobilized in Flood-Ravaged Punjab Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue and relief efforts are intensifying in Punjab as floodwaters continue to wreak havoc across several districts, leaving numerous villages underwater.

Both local and national agencies, including the Army and National Disaster Relief Force, are on the ground providing support to affected regions. Their operations include evacuating stranded individuals and offering them necessary aid.

In Amritsar, key officials are overseeing the evacuation process as amphibious vehicles and boats work tirelessly to transport villagers to safety. The coordinated response aims to mitigate the flood's impact, which has already engulfed considerable farmlands and villages along the Ravi River.

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

 India
2
Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

 India
3
Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

 India
4
France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025