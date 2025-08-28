Swift Rescue Operations Mobilized in Flood-Ravaged Punjab Villages
In Punjab, India, coordinated rescue operations are underway to aid flood-stricken villages as rising waters from the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers submerge various districts. With assistance from the Army and relief agencies, officials are focused on evacuation efforts, supplying essentials, and ensuring the safety of displaced residents.
- Country:
- India
Rescue and relief efforts are intensifying in Punjab as floodwaters continue to wreak havoc across several districts, leaving numerous villages underwater.
Both local and national agencies, including the Army and National Disaster Relief Force, are on the ground providing support to affected regions. Their operations include evacuating stranded individuals and offering them necessary aid.
In Amritsar, key officials are overseeing the evacuation process as amphibious vehicles and boats work tirelessly to transport villagers to safety. The coordinated response aims to mitigate the flood's impact, which has already engulfed considerable farmlands and villages along the Ravi River.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- flood
- rescue
- relief
- Army
- evacuation
- Ravi River
- Amritsar
- district administration
- Bhagwant Mann
ALSO READ
Army Man and Accomplices Nabbed in Major Ganja Smuggling Operation
Heroic Rescue in Swollen Ravi River
Punjab Battles the Fury of Floodwaters Amidst Massive Evacuations
Heroic Rescues: Indian Army's Swift Response to Jammu and Pathankot Floods
Indian Army Launches Terrier Cyber Quest 2025 to Tackle Digital Warfare