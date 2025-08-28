Road to Recovery: Restoring Connectivity Post-Uttarakhand Flash Floods
Road connectivity between Uttarkashi and Harsil, disrupted by flash floods on August 5, has been restored. The Gangotri pilgrimage route remains closed as the highway near Harsil is still damaged. Efforts are underway by the BRO to repair and reopen the route, while essential supplies continue to be distributed.
The roads connecting Uttarkashi and Harsil have been restored following weeks of disruption due to flash floods on August 5 in Dharali, Uttarakhand. However, the Gangotri pilgrimage remains suspended as segments of the national highway near Harsil continue to be submerged or damaged.
District Magistrate Prashant Arya has directed the Border Roads Organisation to accelerate repair works to expedite the resumption of the pilgrimage. The BRO is working intensively to restore the route, having repaired road sections at Limchygad, Dabrani, and Songad. Services such as electricity, water, and communication in Harsil, Dharali, and adjacent areas have also been reinstated.
The distribution of essential supplies continues as government agencies remain vigilant to restore normalcy. The August 5 deluge, caused by heavy rainfall, led to a temporary lake formation in Harsil, submerging a helipad and damaging roads. Relief efforts, including daily essentials distribution, persist until normalcy returns, with agencies such as the PWD, SDRF, and BRO actively engaged.
