Left Menu

Road to Recovery: Restoring Connectivity Post-Uttarakhand Flash Floods

Road connectivity between Uttarkashi and Harsil, disrupted by flash floods on August 5, has been restored. The Gangotri pilgrimage route remains closed as the highway near Harsil is still damaged. Efforts are underway by the BRO to repair and reopen the route, while essential supplies continue to be distributed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:37 IST
Road to Recovery: Restoring Connectivity Post-Uttarakhand Flash Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The roads connecting Uttarkashi and Harsil have been restored following weeks of disruption due to flash floods on August 5 in Dharali, Uttarakhand. However, the Gangotri pilgrimage remains suspended as segments of the national highway near Harsil continue to be submerged or damaged.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya has directed the Border Roads Organisation to accelerate repair works to expedite the resumption of the pilgrimage. The BRO is working intensively to restore the route, having repaired road sections at Limchygad, Dabrani, and Songad. Services such as electricity, water, and communication in Harsil, Dharali, and adjacent areas have also been reinstated.

The distribution of essential supplies continues as government agencies remain vigilant to restore normalcy. The August 5 deluge, caused by heavy rainfall, led to a temporary lake formation in Harsil, submerging a helipad and damaging roads. Relief efforts, including daily essentials distribution, persist until normalcy returns, with agencies such as the PWD, SDRF, and BRO actively engaged.

TRENDING

1
France's Fiscal Turmoil: Political Challenges and Bond Yield Impact

France's Fiscal Turmoil: Political Challenges and Bond Yield Impact

 Global
2
UEFA Champions League Final Rescheduled for Early Evening Kickoff

UEFA Champions League Final Rescheduled for Early Evening Kickoff

 Monaco
3
Kremlin's Mixed Signals: Peace Talks Amidst Chaos

Kremlin's Mixed Signals: Peace Talks Amidst Chaos

 Russia
4
Deutsche Bank Faces Multi-Million Fine in Hong Kong for Regulatory Breaches

Deutsche Bank Faces Multi-Million Fine in Hong Kong for Regulatory Breaches

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025