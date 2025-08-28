Ajit Kumar Mohanty: Leading India's Atomic Energy Future
Ajit Kumar Mohanty, a prominent physicist, has received a six-month extension as Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy. Initially appointed in April 2023, Mohanty has held key roles in India's nuclear and physics sectors and has contributed significantly to international collaborations.
Appointed to the position in April 2023, Mohanty's tenure originally lasted until October 2025, pending his 66th birthday. The Cabinet's Appointments Committee has approved his extension effective October 11, 2025, deviating from the standard provisions outlined in Fundamental Rule 56 (d).
An accomplished figure in the nuclear field, Mohanty previously served as Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre before taking charge of the Atomic Energy Commission. His career includes leadership roles in the Indian Physics Association, participation in the India-CMS collaboration, and two tenures as a CERN Scientific Associate.
