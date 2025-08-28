Left Menu

Assam's Capital Struggles Amid Heavy Rain and Waterlogging Crisis

Assam's capital faced severe disruption due to intense rainfall, causing massive traffic jams and waterlogging in several areas. The IMD predicts continued heavy rain, while authorities are deploying emergency measures. The crisis highlights ongoing concerns about the city's chronic waterlogging issues, prompting criticism of the state government's response.

Updated: 28-08-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Life in Assam's capital was disrupted on Thursday as heavy rainfall submerged roads and residential areas, creating massive traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department predicts more heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.

Continuous rain left major roads submerged under knee-deep to chest-level water, affecting areas like Zoo Road, Anil Nagar, and others. Many vehicles broke down, and homes were inundated, prompting authorities to deploy inflatable boats for rescues.

The crisis highlights longstanding waterlogging issues in the city, attracting criticism from the Gauhati High Court. Power outages and transport disruptions continue, as authorities urge caution and closely monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

