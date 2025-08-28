Assam's Capital Struggles Amid Heavy Rain and Waterlogging Crisis

Life in Assam's capital was disrupted on Thursday as heavy rainfall submerged roads and residential areas, creating massive traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department predicts more heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.

Continuous rain left major roads submerged under knee-deep to chest-level water, affecting areas like Zoo Road, Anil Nagar, and others. Many vehicles broke down, and homes were inundated, prompting authorities to deploy inflatable boats for rescues.

The crisis highlights longstanding waterlogging issues in the city, attracting criticism from the Gauhati High Court. Power outages and transport disruptions continue, as authorities urge caution and closely monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)