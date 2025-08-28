Left Menu

'Jaw-droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Among Science Discoveries

A remarkable dinosaur named Spicomellus, discovered in Morocco, features an extraordinary array of armor and spikes. Additionally, Firefly Aerospace received FAA clearance to resume rocket launches, and Amazon plans to deploy its Kuiper satellite services in Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers have unveiled one of the most unusual dinosaurs known to science. Dating back approximately 165 million years, Spicomellus, a dinosaur unearthed in Morocco, was covered in a striking array of armor and spikes, some extending up to three feet long. The specimen, reportedly found in the Atlas Mountains, provides new insights into the Jurassic Period's ankylosaurs, which were plant-eating creatures known for their tank-like build.

In other science news, Firefly Aerospace has been given the green light by the Federal Aviation Administration to resume its Alpha rocket launches. This comes after a previous technical issue had led to a launch failure. The company's share price saw a nearly 5% increase following the announcement.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology announced Amazon's intention to deploy Kuiper satellite services in the country. The decision was publicized after discussions in Hanoi, highlighting Vietnam's inclusion in Amazon's global satellite internet plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

