Rescue and Rehabilitation in Jammu: A Race Against Nature
In the aftermath of record rainfall in the Jammu region, a multiple agency operation is in progress to rescue and rehabilitate affected individuals. The floods and landslides have claimed 45 lives, disrupted connectivity to villages, and caused extensive infrastructure damage. Relief efforts continue as water levels recede.
- Country:
- India
A multi-agency effort is underway in Jammu and Samba to rescue and rehabilitate those impacted by devastating floods. Record-breaking rainfall has led to significant loss of life and property, with 45 fatalities recorded due to landslides and flooding over the past two days.
Relief operations picked up on Wednesday after a brief respite from the showers, focusing on reconnecting villages and assessing damages. Officials have reported that four more bodies were recovered from flooded channels across the region, underscoring the dire situation.
The adverse weather has cut off roads and isolated nearly 50 villages. More than 12,000 individuals have been evacuated as machinery and rescue teams work tirelessly. Amid the chaos, Northern Railways organized special trains for 2,000 stranded passengers between Jammu and Katra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
