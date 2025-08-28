Rescue and Rehabilitation in Jammu: A Race Against Nature

A multi-agency effort is underway in Jammu and Samba to rescue and rehabilitate those impacted by devastating floods. Record-breaking rainfall has led to significant loss of life and property, with 45 fatalities recorded due to landslides and flooding over the past two days.

Relief operations picked up on Wednesday after a brief respite from the showers, focusing on reconnecting villages and assessing damages. Officials have reported that four more bodies were recovered from flooded channels across the region, underscoring the dire situation.

The adverse weather has cut off roads and isolated nearly 50 villages. More than 12,000 individuals have been evacuated as machinery and rescue teams work tirelessly. Amid the chaos, Northern Railways organized special trains for 2,000 stranded passengers between Jammu and Katra.

(With inputs from agencies.)