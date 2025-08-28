Tragic Disappearance: Brothers Swept Away by Ganga's Fury
Three brothers from Amroha went missing while bathing in the Ganga River at Tigridham Ghat. Despite efforts by the SDRF and local divers, they have not been found. Heavy discharge from upstream reservoirs has intensified the river's currents, contributing to rising drowning incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:15 IST
Three brothers tragically disappeared while bathing in the Ganga River at Tigridham Ghat, local authorities reported on Thursday.
Omkar, 27, Bunty, 23, and Anuj, 18, all from Amroha, entered the river on their nephew's mundan day. They were last seen leaving their clothes behind after entering the water.
Evidencing the perilous conditions of the river, authorities mention that heavy discharge from upstream reservoirs has significantly intensified the river's currents, correlating to increased drowning incidents in recent times.
