Tragic Collision in Satna: Two Dead, One Critical

A fatal collision between a bus and motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district claimed two lives and left one person critically injured. The incident occurred near Hiraundi, with the victims identified as Deepak Mishra and Ravi Mishra. The driver of the bus was booked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satna | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic road accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, resulting in the deaths of two men and leaving one person seriously injured, according to police reports.

The collision happened at 4 p.m. near Hiraundi, as reported by Majhgawan police station in-charge Aditya Narayan Dhurve. The individuals involved were on a motorcycle traveling from Majhgawan to Satna.

After overtaking a truck, the motorcycle was struck by an oncoming bus. Deepak Mishra and Ravi Mishra succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, while Ramtahal Bahelia remains in critical condition. Authorities have impounded the bus and filed charges against the driver.

