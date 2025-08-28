Tragic Collision in Satna: Two Dead, One Critical

A tragic road accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, resulting in the deaths of two men and leaving one person seriously injured, according to police reports.

The collision happened at 4 p.m. near Hiraundi, as reported by Majhgawan police station in-charge Aditya Narayan Dhurve. The individuals involved were on a motorcycle traveling from Majhgawan to Satna.

After overtaking a truck, the motorcycle was struck by an oncoming bus. Deepak Mishra and Ravi Mishra succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, while Ramtahal Bahelia remains in critical condition. Authorities have impounded the bus and filed charges against the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)