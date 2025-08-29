Miraculous Escape: Locals Rescue Three from Floodwaters in Odisha

In an event demonstrating both recklessness and local heroism, three individuals narrowly escaped a perilous situation after being swept away by floodwaters in Odisha's Koraput district. The incident occurred on a bridge submerged under nearly five feet of water, where safety warnings had been clearly defied.

Those caught in the torrent were attempting to cross a bridge connecting Malda with Kailari in the Borigumma block. Ignoring barricades and caution from local authorities, the individuals proceeded and consequently lost control of their motorcycle amidst the strong current, a senior police officer reported.

Fortunately, local residents quickly intervened, rescuing the three from the dangerous waters, though their motorcycle could not be saved. The District Emergency Officer emphasized the ongoing challenges posed by the rain, which has already caused significant damage to infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)