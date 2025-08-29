Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy Dies from LED Bulb Electrocution
A five-year-old boy, Muhayudeen, tragically died from electric shock after touching decorative LED bulbs at his home in Kolari. The incident occurred during a celebration when the child accidentally contacted a bulb enclosed by steel grills. Despite efforts to save him, Muhayudeen succumbed to his injuries.
A tragic incident has claimed the life of a five-year-old boy who died from electrocution at his home in Kolari, near Mattannur. Muhayudeen was playing near decorative LED bulbs when he accidentally made contact, leading to a fatal electric shock, authorities confirmed.
The boy's family had decorated their home's entrance as part of a celebration, inadvertently creating a hazardous environment for the young child. Despite immediate efforts by relatives to rush Muhayudeen to a hospital, medical assistance came too late.
After conducting a preliminary inquiry, police decided against registering a case, attributing the death to a tragic accident due to Muhayudeen's age and the incident's unintentional nature.
