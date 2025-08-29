Devastating Floods in Punjab: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

Severe flooding in Pakistan's Punjab province has resulted in the loss of 22 lives and the submergence of nine residential localities in Lahore within the past 24 hours, authorities reported. The deluge has caused the inundation of 1,700 villages, affecting grain crops on large swathes of farmland.

Rescue operations, aided by the army, have evacuated over one million residents from the hardest-hit areas. The extreme flooding in rivers Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab has compounded the devastation. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza confirmed that the Ravi River is nearing its maximum capacity due to a combination of monsoon rains and water releases from India.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has visited the affected areas, highlighting the urgent need for improved flood prevention strategies and infrastructure. The Pakistani government has engaged the army across eight districts to support ongoing rescue and relief efforts, as communicated flood warnings from India signal potential further water releases.