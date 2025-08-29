Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Punjab: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

Severe flooding in Pakistan's Punjab province has tragically claimed at least 22 lives and affected over 1,700 villages due to excessive rains and water releases from India. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with the military aiding in evacuations as infrastructure improvements are planned to mitigate future flood impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:50 IST
Devastating Floods in Punjab: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Severe flooding in Pakistan's Punjab province has resulted in the loss of 22 lives and the submergence of nine residential localities in Lahore within the past 24 hours, authorities reported. The deluge has caused the inundation of 1,700 villages, affecting grain crops on large swathes of farmland.

Rescue operations, aided by the army, have evacuated over one million residents from the hardest-hit areas. The extreme flooding in rivers Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab has compounded the devastation. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza confirmed that the Ravi River is nearing its maximum capacity due to a combination of monsoon rains and water releases from India.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has visited the affected areas, highlighting the urgent need for improved flood prevention strategies and infrastructure. The Pakistani government has engaged the army across eight districts to support ongoing rescue and relief efforts, as communicated flood warnings from India signal potential further water releases.

TRENDING

1
Surprising Surge: India's GDP Rises Beyond Expectations

Surprising Surge: India's GDP Rises Beyond Expectations

 Global
2
Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

 India
3
We need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-generation challenges: Japan PM Ishiba after talks with PM Modi.

We need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-genera...

 Global
4
Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisis

Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025