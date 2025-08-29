Left Menu

Predator Panic: Mahsi Tehsil Under Siege

A series of wild animal attacks in Bahraich district's Mahsi tehsil injured four people, including two women, and a buffalo. As the animal remains unidentified, villagers fear a resurgence of last year's wolf attacks. Authorities are on high alert, with renewed safety measures and a search operation in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:27 IST
Four individuals, including two women, endured injuries in a series of wild animal attacks in Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district late Thursday night, officials reported Friday.

The incidents, occurring between 7.30 pm and 1 am at three villages, also left a buffalo injured. Authorities, including Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav, stated that Triloki Yadav (65) remains in critical condition, while all victims received rabies and tetanus vaccines at a government hospital.

Villagers were unable to identify the aggressive animal, with search efforts hampered by heavy rain. Seven forest teams, assisted by police, are actively searching five villages. The incident rekindles memories of last year's wolf attacks that led to the capture of several wolves as part of 'Operation Bhediya'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

