Conocarpus Crisis: A Growing Threat to India's Ecosystems and Public Health

The Supreme Court's Central Empowered Committee warns that Conocarpus, a fast-growing exotic species in India, poses ecological and health risks and should be banned nationwide. The tree threatens biodiversity, groundwater, and infrastructure, with negative impacts on health and the environment, leading some states to initiate removal efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Central Empowered Committee (CEC), mandated by the Supreme Court, has issued a warning about Conocarpus, an exotic species widely planted in India for urban greening. The CEC calls for a nationwide ban, citing significant ecological and public health risks associated with the tree.

In a detailed 40-page report to the apex court, the CEC describes Conocarpus as "ecologically unsuitable," threatening biodiversity, groundwater, and infrastructure. Its rapid spread has raised concerns over its invasive nature, with serious health implications due to pollen-induced allergies.

States like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana have initiated measures to curb its growth, but the CEC highlights the need for a unified national strategy. The committee urges the environment ministry to classify Conocarpus as an invasive alien species and recommends replacing it with native trees.

