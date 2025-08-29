Vasai-Virar's Legal Crackdown: 141 Unsafe Buildings to be Razed
Authorities in Maharashtra's Vasai-Virar region plan to demolish 141 unauthorized buildings following a deadly building collapse. Minister Ganesh Naik announced the crackdown after visiting the site where 17 people died. The move aims to curb future tragedies and hold negligent officials accountable.
In response to a tragic building collapse that claimed 17 lives, Maharashtra's Vasai-Virar region will see the demolition of 141 unauthorized buildings. Minister Ganesh Naik confirmed the crackdown during a visit to the affected site in Virar East.
The demolition effort will commence after the conclusion of the Ganpati festival on September 6. Naik emphasized that these unsafe structures exist due to years of unchecked growth and negligence, expressing full support for municipal efforts to enforce strict action.
Minister Naik also pledged to address the issue of displaced residents with state leadership. Local officials, including District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar and VVMC Commissioner Manojkumar Suryavanshi, joined high-level discussions to prevent future tragedies. Elected officials demand accountability and dismantling of the illicit construction nexus.
