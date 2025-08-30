Resilience Amidst Adversity: Ferozepur Rises Above Floodwaters
Around 3,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected regions in Ferozepur, Punjab. With nearly 100 villages impacted by the Sutlej river's flooding, the administration along with the Army, BSF, and NDRF are engaged in relentless rescue operations. Relief camps are operational, providing food and essentials to displaced families.
In a concerted effort to combat devastating floods in Ferozepur, officials reported the successful rescue of approximately 3,000 residents from inundated regions as of Saturday.
Nearly a hundred villages reel under severe flooding due to the Sutlej river's overflow, prompting a robust response from the district administration, Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), alongside local police forces who tirelessly work on rescue and relief missions around the clock.
To address immediate needs, the Deputy Commissioner, Deepshikha Sharma, confirmed the establishment of relief camps providing essentials to approximately 350 individuals, while dry rations have reached 3,000 families, ensuring government directives are fully implemented to aid flood victims.
