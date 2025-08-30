Leopard Carcass Found on Gurugram Road: Mystery of Roadkill
A leopard's carcass was discovered on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, suspected to be roadkill with a shattered leg and jaw. Police and forest officials are investigating, with a post-mortem expected to reveal the true cause of death.
- Country:
- India
A leopard's carcass was found on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, sparking concerns of roadkill. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of death, but the initial indications suggest a vehicular accident.
A passerby alerted the Ankhir police late Friday, leading to the transfer of the carcass to the forest department for further examination. The unfortunate discovery displayed devastating injuries, including a shattered leg and jaw.
The Gurugram police spokesperson mentioned that the animal might have ventured onto the road in search of sustenance, leading to a fatal encounter. The forest department will perform a post-mortem to confirm the real cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Militant Attack in Pakistan's Kohat: Police Sub-Inspector Killed, Two Injured
Three of family crushed to death as truck overturns on house in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district: Police.
Police Capture Notorious Criminal After Dramatic Chase
Tragedy Strikes Kerala Police Camp
Assam Police Intensifies Border Patrol: Over 450 Infiltrators Pushed Back