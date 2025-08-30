Leopard Carcass Found on Gurugram Road: Mystery of Roadkill

A leopard's carcass was found on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, sparking concerns of roadkill. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of death, but the initial indications suggest a vehicular accident.

A passerby alerted the Ankhir police late Friday, leading to the transfer of the carcass to the forest department for further examination. The unfortunate discovery displayed devastating injuries, including a shattered leg and jaw.

The Gurugram police spokesperson mentioned that the animal might have ventured onto the road in search of sustenance, leading to a fatal encounter. The forest department will perform a post-mortem to confirm the real cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)