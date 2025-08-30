Human-Wildlife Conflict: A Pressing Issue of Urban Expansion

At a regional conference on Saturday, Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant addressed the pressing issue of human-wildlife conflicts stemming from rapid urbanization. The event, held at the state legislative assembly by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), explored how city expansion encroaches on forest lands, increasing human-animal interactions.

Justice Kant highlighted that these conflicts predominantly affect vulnerable groups like tribals, who lack adequate legal awareness and financial resources. He emphasized the need for an ecocentric approach, a sentiment echoed by fellow justices B.V. Nagarathna and M.M. Sundresh, who stressed that it is humans encroaching on wildlife, not vice versa.

Released during the event, NALSA's 2025 scheme aims to offer speedy legal aid and compensate conflict victims, potentially becoming a game-changer, as described by Kerala High Court Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar. Discussions also included the limitations of the Wildlife Protection Act highlighted by Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev.

(With inputs from agencies.)