Human-Wildlife Conflict: A Pressing Issue of Urban Expansion

Rapid urban expansion and industrialisation are leading to a rise in human-wildlife conflicts, according to Justice Surya Kant at a regional conference. Vulnerable groups are the most affected, with a new NALSA scheme offering legal aid. Kerala faces critical challenges due to current legal limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At a regional conference on Saturday, Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant addressed the pressing issue of human-wildlife conflicts stemming from rapid urbanization. The event, held at the state legislative assembly by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), explored how city expansion encroaches on forest lands, increasing human-animal interactions.

Justice Kant highlighted that these conflicts predominantly affect vulnerable groups like tribals, who lack adequate legal awareness and financial resources. He emphasized the need for an ecocentric approach, a sentiment echoed by fellow justices B.V. Nagarathna and M.M. Sundresh, who stressed that it is humans encroaching on wildlife, not vice versa.

Released during the event, NALSA's 2025 scheme aims to offer speedy legal aid and compensate conflict victims, potentially becoming a game-changer, as described by Kerala High Court Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar. Discussions also included the limitations of the Wildlife Protection Act highlighted by Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev.

(With inputs from agencies.)

