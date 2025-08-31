Left Menu

Critical Car and Autorickshaw Collision in Palamu

A severe collision between an autorickshaw and a car in Jharkhand's Palamu district resulted in injuries to seven people, with two individuals critically hurt. The accident occurred around 9 pm in the Sigra area. The injured were taken to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 00:03 IST
A collision between an autorickshaw and a car left seven individuals injured, with two in critical condition, in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police confirmed.

The incident unfolded around 9 pm in the Sigra area, falling under the Medininagar Sadar police station's jurisdiction, according to authorities.

The injured victims were promptly admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. Officials noted that two of the victims remain in critical condition as medical staff work diligently on their treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

