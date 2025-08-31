Left Menu

Elephant Drama: Rescue Operation in Kerala

A wild elephant fell into a well in Kothamangalam, Kerala, sparking a rescue operation by forest officials. Villagers protested, demanding permanent solutions to ongoing human-elephant conflicts. They urged officials not to release the animal locally, but to transfer it to a distant wildlife sanctuary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-08-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 11:22 IST
Elephant Drama: Rescue Operation in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wild elephant caused a dramatic scene in Kothamangalam, Kerala, when it wandered into a hamlet and fell into a well on Sunday. The tusker was discovered in the morning in a waterlogged well that lacked a protective boundary.

Local residents notified forest officials, who quickly initiated rescue efforts to extract the stranded animal. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between human settlements and wildlife in the region.

Villagers have expressed their frustration with recurring incursions by wild elephants, which jeopardize both crops and personal safety. Calls for relocating the elephant to a distant sanctuary have intensified, as similar incidents have occurred before.

TRENDING

1
Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

 India
2
Ukraine Disputes Russia's Claims of Captured Land

Ukraine Disputes Russia's Claims of Captured Land

 Global
3
Russian Drone Attacks Leave South Ukraine in Darkness

Russian Drone Attacks Leave South Ukraine in Darkness

 Global
4
Alex De Minaur's Quiet Progress at U.S. Open: Determined to Command Bigger Courts

Alex De Minaur's Quiet Progress at U.S. Open: Determined to Command Bigger C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025