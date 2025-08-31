Elephant Drama: Rescue Operation in Kerala

A wild elephant caused a dramatic scene in Kothamangalam, Kerala, when it wandered into a hamlet and fell into a well on Sunday. The tusker was discovered in the morning in a waterlogged well that lacked a protective boundary.

Local residents notified forest officials, who quickly initiated rescue efforts to extract the stranded animal. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between human settlements and wildlife in the region.

Villagers have expressed their frustration with recurring incursions by wild elephants, which jeopardize both crops and personal safety. Calls for relocating the elephant to a distant sanctuary have intensified, as similar incidents have occurred before.