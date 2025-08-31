Odisha's Urban Development Leap: New NACs and Municipal Upgrades Announced

On Sunday, Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, unveiled plans for significant urban development across the state, announcing the creation of 16 new notified area councils (NACs) and upgrading seven existing NACs to municipalities.

This announcement came during his address on Local Self Governance Day, where Majhi stressed the importance of infrastructure improvements, particularly aiming for pothole-free urban roads by April 2026. He instructed Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure road and drain enhancements, with a mandate for self-certification on road conditions.

The government is backing this initiative with sufficient funds for repairs, maintenance, and new construction. The new NACs will span across various districts, including Bolangir, Bargarh, and Cuttack, among others, while further expansions and upgrades may enhance urban life quality throughout Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)