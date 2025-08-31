Left Menu

Odisha's Urban Development Leap: New NACs and Municipal Upgrades Announced

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced the formation of 16 new notified area councils (NACs) and the upgradation of seven existing NACs into municipalities. The initiative aims to enhance urban infrastructure, targeting a pothole-free environment by April 2026. Adequate funding for repair and maintenance is assured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:28 IST
On Sunday, Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, unveiled plans for significant urban development across the state, announcing the creation of 16 new notified area councils (NACs) and upgrading seven existing NACs to municipalities.

This announcement came during his address on Local Self Governance Day, where Majhi stressed the importance of infrastructure improvements, particularly aiming for pothole-free urban roads by April 2026. He instructed Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure road and drain enhancements, with a mandate for self-certification on road conditions.

The government is backing this initiative with sufficient funds for repairs, maintenance, and new construction. The new NACs will span across various districts, including Bolangir, Bargarh, and Cuttack, among others, while further expansions and upgrades may enhance urban life quality throughout Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

