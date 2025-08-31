Left Menu

Blaze Breaks Out in Rohini's Jhuggi Cluster

A fire erupted in a cluster of jhuggis in Rohini's Sector 18, leading to panic among residents. Six fire tenders responded quickly, and fortunately, no casualties were reported. The cause remains unknown as authorities investigate the incident after residents alerted police and fire officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:38 IST
Blaze Breaks Out in Rohini's Jhuggi Cluster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday evening, a fire erupted within a crowded cluster of jhuggis in Rohini's Sector 18, sparking alarm among the densely packed residents. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed the blaze began around 7:01 pm.

Swiftly mobilizing resources, six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the flames. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported thus far.

Despite the speedy response, the source of the fire remains undetermined, and investigations are ongoing. Residents who first noticed the smoke swiftly informed the police and fire services.

TRENDING

1
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

 India
2
Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya

Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya

 India
3
Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi

Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi

 India
4
Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025