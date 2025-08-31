Blaze Breaks Out in Rohini's Jhuggi Cluster

On Sunday evening, a fire erupted within a crowded cluster of jhuggis in Rohini's Sector 18, sparking alarm among the densely packed residents. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed the blaze began around 7:01 pm.

Swiftly mobilizing resources, six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the flames. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported thus far.

Despite the speedy response, the source of the fire remains undetermined, and investigations are ongoing. Residents who first noticed the smoke swiftly informed the police and fire services.